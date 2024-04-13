K-pop star Park Bo Ram dies at the age of 30

K-pop star Park Bo Ram has died at the age of 30. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
"All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness," the statement continued. "It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved's family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace."
She released the singles, "I Hope" and "I Miss You," earlier this year.
