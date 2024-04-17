Trending
Music
April 17, 2024 / 1:43 PM

Charli XCX, Troye Sivan to launch 'Sweat' joint tour

By Annie Martin
Charli XCX (pictured) and Troye Sivan will perform across North America on the "Sweat" arena tour. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Charli XCX (pictured) and Troye Sivan will perform across North America on the "Sweat" arena tour. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are going on tour in 2024.

The singer-songwriters will perform across North America on the Sweat arena tour.

Charli XCX and Sivan, who have collaborated on the songs "1999" and "2099," will kick off the tour Sept. 14 in Detroit and bring the venture to a close Oct. 23 in Seattle.

Shygirl will appear as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin April 25 at 10 a.m.

The Sweat tour is "not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats," according to a press release.

Charli XCX will release her sixth album, Brat, in June, while Sivan released his third album, Something to Give Each Other, in October 2023.

Here's the full list of dates for the Sweat tour:

Sept. 14 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 16 - Laval, Canada, at Place Bell

Sept. 18 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 20 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

Sept. 23 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 26 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 28 - Boston, at TD Garden

Sept. 30 - Chicago, at United Center

Oct. 2 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 3 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Oct. 5 - Miami, at Kaseya Center

Oct. 9 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 11 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Oct. 13 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center

Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum

Oct. 18 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena

Oct. 20 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Oct. 22 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Oct. 23 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

