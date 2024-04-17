Charli XCX, Troye Sivan to launch 'Sweat' joint tour

April 17 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are going on tour in 2024.
The singer-songwriters will perform across North America on the Sweat arena tour.
|Advertisement
April 17 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are going on tour in 2024. The singer-songwriters will perform across North America on the Sweat arena tour.
April 17 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are going on tour in 2024.
The singer-songwriters will perform across North America on the Sweat arena tour.
Charli XCX and Sivan, who have collaborated on the songs "1999" and "2099," will kick off the tour Sept. 14 in Detroit and bring the venture to a close Oct. 23 in Seattle.
Shygirl will appear as a special guest.
Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin April 25 at 10 a.m.
The Sweat tour is "not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats," according to a press release.
Charli XCX will release her sixth album, Brat, in June, while Sivan released his third album, Something to Give Each Other, in October 2023.
Here's the full list of dates for the Sweat tour:
Sept. 14 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 16 - Laval, Canada, at Place Bell
Sept. 18 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 20 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
Sept. 23 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden
Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 26 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 28 - Boston, at TD Garden
Sept. 30 - Chicago, at United Center
Oct. 2 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 3 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Oct. 5 - Miami, at Kaseya Center
Oct. 9 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center
Oct. 11 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Oct. 13 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center
Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum
Oct. 18 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena
Oct. 20 - San Francisco, at Chase Center
Oct. 22 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Oct. 23 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena