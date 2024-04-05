Trending
Music
April 5, 2024 / 12:28 PM

(G)I-dle's Yuqi goes solo with 'Could It Be' single, music video

By Annie Martin

April 5 (UPI) -- Chinese singer Yuqi is going solo.

The recording artist, a member of the K-pop girl group (G)I-dle, released a single and music video for the solo song "Could It Be" on Friday.

The "Could It Be" video shows Yuqi waking up at home and enjoying a sunny day in Los Angeles.

In the lyrics, Yuqi sings about being unsure if her crush feels the same way and the possible "magic" that could happen between them.

"Could It Be" is the pre-release single from Yuqi's forthcoming debut solo EP, Yuq1. The singer will release the album April 23.

In an intro film released this week, Yuqi shares her desire to "be alone" and travel.

(G)I-dle also consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon and Shuhua. The group made its debut in 2018.

