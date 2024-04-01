Trending
Music
April 1, 2024

Black Keys announce 'International Players' tour

By Annie Martin
The Black Keys will perform across Europe and North America on the "International Players" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | The Black Keys will perform across Europe and North America on the "International Players" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The Black Keys are going on tour in 2024.

The rock duo will perform across Europe and North America on the International Players tour.

The European dates kick off April 27 in Manchester, U.K., and end May 13 in Paris.

The North American leg begins Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Okla., and concludes Nov. 12 in Detroit.

The Head and the Heart and Circa Waves will appear as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for American Express card members to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and fan pre-sales to follow Wednesday at 10 a.m.

News of the tour comes ahead of the Black Keys' new album, Ohio Players, slated for release Friday.

Ohio Players marks the pair's first album since Dropout Boogie (2022) and features the singles "Beautiful People (Stay High)," "I Forgot to Be Your Lover" and "This is Nowhere."

