1 of 3 | Twenty One Pilots released a single and music video for "Next Semester" and announced the "Clancy" world tour. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Twenty One Pilots are back with new music. The music duo released a single and music video for the song "Next Semester" on Wednesday.

The "Next Semester" video shows Twenty One Pilots perform for a cheering audience.

"Next Semester" appears on Twenty One Pilots' forthcoming album, Clancy. The group will release the album May 17.

Clancy also features the single "Overcompensate," released in February, and 11 other tracks.

On Wednesday, Twenty One Pilots also announced the Clancy world tour.

The new tour kicks off Aug. 15 in Denver and concludes May 14, 2025 in London.

Tickets go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Clancy will mark Twenty One Pilots' first album since Scaled and Icy in 2021.