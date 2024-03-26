Xscape, SWV to launch 'Queens of R&B' tour in June

1 of 3 | Kandi Burruss and Xscape are going on tour with SWV this summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- '90s girl groups Xscape and SWV are going on tour in 2024. The groups will perform across North America on the Queens of R&B joint tour. Advertisement

Xscape and SWV will kick off the tour June 27 in Concord, Calif., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.

Mýa, Total and 702 will join as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"IT'S TOUR TIME! So excited to be going out with our sisters XSCAPE for THE QUEENS OF R&B TOUR," SWV wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Television personality Sherri Shepherd had teased the tour Monday on her Sherri talk show.

Xscape is known for such singles as "Just Kickin' It," "Understanding" and "Feels So Good," while SWV's hits include "Weak," "I'm So Into You" and "You're the One."

