Music
Feb. 28, 2024 / 12:34 PM

Charli XCX to release 'Brat' album 'this summer'

By Annie Martin
Charli XCX announced the album "Brat" after teasing the release of her single "Von Dutch." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 3 | Charli XCX announced the album "Brat" after teasing the release of her single "Von Dutch." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Charli XCX will return with new music "this summer."

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter announced her sixth studio album, Brat, on Wednesday.

"Brat - this summer. 15 songs. 41:23 minutes long. on repeat," she wrote on Instagram.

The announcement followed news that Charli XCX will release a single and music video for the song "Von Dutch" on Thursday.

Charli XCX teased the "Von Dutch" video Monday with a clip showing her being mobbed by paparazzi at an airport.

"It's okay to just admit that you're jealous of me," she sings.

Brat will mark Charli XCX's first album since Crash, released in 2022. She released two songs in 2023, "Speed Drive" for the Barbie movie and "In the City" with Sam Smith.

In addition to her new music, Charli XCX will produce original music for the upcoming Prime Video series Overcompensating, created by and starring Benito Skinner.

Charli XCX is known for the singles "I Love It," "Boom Clap" and "Break the Rules."

Charli XCX turns 30: a look back

Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, appears backstage during the Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 18, 2014. Her first big hit was "I Love It" with Icona Pop. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

