Charli XCX to release 'Brat' album 'this summer'

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Charli XCX will return with new music "this summer."
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter announced her sixth studio album, Brat, on Wednesday.
"Brat - this summer. 15 songs. 41:23 minutes long. on repeat," she wrote on Instagram.
The announcement followed news that Charli XCX will release a single and music video for the song "Von Dutch" on Thursday.
Charli XCX teased the "Von Dutch" video Monday with a clip showing her being mobbed by paparazzi at an airport.
"It's okay to just admit that you're jealous of me," she sings.
Brat will mark Charli XCX's first album since Crash, released in 2022. She released two songs in 2023, "Speed Drive" for the Barbie movie and "In the City" with Sam Smith.
In addition to her new music, Charli XCX will produce original music for the upcoming Prime Video series Overcompensating, created by and starring Benito Skinner.
Charli XCX is known for the singles "I Love It," "Boom Clap" and "Break the Rules."