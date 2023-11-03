1 of 5 | Olivia Rodrigo released "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo has released a new song for the Hunger Games prequel. The 20-year-old singer and actress released the single "Can't Catch Me Now" for the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Friday. Advertisement

Rodrigo celebrated the song's release on Instagram, writing, "yayayayyyy!!!!"

The star had announced the single Wednesday.

"soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," she said at the time.

"Can't Catch Me Now" will appear on the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack, which debuts Nov. 17. The album also features "The Hanging Tree," performed by the film's star Rachel Zegler.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. The book is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted as a series of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe), who bonds with tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler) as he mentors her during the 10th Hunger Games.

Advertisement

The film opens in theaters Nov. 17.

Rodrigo released her second album, Guts, in September and will launch a new world tour in February.

Olivia Rodrigo performs songs from 'Guts' on 'Today'