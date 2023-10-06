1 of 3 | Kacey Musgraves collaborated with Noah Kahan on a new version of his song "She Calls Me Back." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Noah Kahan has released a collaboration with country music star Kacey Musgraves. The singer-songwriter released a new version of his song "She Calls Me Back" with Musgraves on Friday. Advertisement

The original version of "She Calls Me Back" appears on Kahan's album Stick Season, released in October 2022.

Kahan had nothing but praise for Musgraves in a post on Instagram.

"Kacey Musgraves is the coolest person ever. Not exaggerating when I say that during the stick season album process we could finish a song and I'd listen back and be like 'can you imagine kacey on this??'" the singer wrote. "Having her sing on she calls me back is incredible, and being able to have her continue telling the story adds a whole new dimension to the song and what it means."

Advertisement

"I'm so grateful and honored, continually humbled that artists of this level have lent their voice to this album," he added. "Kacey is cool as hell, brilliantly talented, and represents everything I love about music. She is a true artist and I can't thank her enough for being a part of this song."

Advertisement

Kahan previously released a duet version of "Dial Drunk" with Post Malone and "Call Your Mom" with Lizzy McAlpine.

Musgraves released her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed, in September 2021. The singer has since collaborated with Zach Bryan on "I Remember Everything," released in August.