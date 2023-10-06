Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 6, 2023 / 11:55 AM

Kacey Musgraves joins Noah Kahan for 'She Calls Me Back' duet

By Annie Martin
Kacey Musgraves collaborated with Noah Kahan on a new version of his song "She Calls Me Back." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Kacey Musgraves collaborated with Noah Kahan on a new version of his song "She Calls Me Back." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Noah Kahan has released a collaboration with country music star Kacey Musgraves.

The singer-songwriter released a new version of his song "She Calls Me Back" with Musgraves on Friday.

Advertisement

The original version of "She Calls Me Back" appears on Kahan's album Stick Season, released in October 2022.

Kahan had nothing but praise for Musgraves in a post on Instagram.

"Kacey Musgraves is the coolest person ever. Not exaggerating when I say that during the stick season album process we could finish a song and I'd listen back and be like 'can you imagine kacey on this??'" the singer wrote. "Having her sing on she calls me back is incredible, and being able to have her continue telling the story adds a whole new dimension to the song and what it means."

Advertisement

"I'm so grateful and honored, continually humbled that artists of this level have lent their voice to this album," he added. "Kacey is cool as hell, brilliantly talented, and represents everything I love about music. She is a true artist and I can't thank her enough for being a part of this song."

Advertisement

Kahan previously released a duet version of "Dial Drunk" with Post Malone and "Call Your Mom" with Lizzy McAlpine.

Musgraves released her fifth studio album, Star-Crossed, in September 2021. The singer has since collaborated with Zach Bryan on "I Remember Everything," released in August.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paramore releases 'Re: This is Why,' an 'almost' remix album
Music // 2 hours ago
Paramore releases 'Re: This is Why,' an 'almost' remix album
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Paramore released "Re: This is Why," a new album featuring remixed, reworked and rewritten songs from "This is Why."
Drake returns with 'For All the Dogs' album
Music // 2 hours ago
Drake returns with 'For All the Dogs' album
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Drake released "For All the Dogs," a new album featuring collaborations with 21 Savage, J. Cole, SZA, Bad Bunny and other artists.
Blackpink's Jennie releases 'You & Me' solo single, dance video
Music // 2 hours ago
Blackpink's Jennie releases 'You & Me' solo single, dance video
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jennie released a single and dance performance video for her English-language song "You & Me."
Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Peso Pluma picked up eight trophies at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony in Coral Gables, Fla., Thursday night.
Stray Kids reflect on anger, anxiety in 'Rock-Star' prologue video
Music // 22 hours ago
Stray Kids reflect on anger, anxiety in 'Rock-Star' prologue video
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids announced its comeback with a teaser video for "Rock-Star."
Blink-182 releases 'Dance with Me' music video, a 'love letter' to Ramones
Music // 1 day ago
Blink-182 releases 'Dance with Me' music video, a 'love letter' to Ramones
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Blink-182 released a single and music video for "Dance with Me," a new song from its album "One More Time..."
Carly Pearce performs 'Country Music Made Me Do It' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Carly Pearce performs 'Country Music Made Me Do It' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce performed her single "Country Music Made Me Do It" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of her new tour.
Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place Thursday at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
NCT 127 shares 'Fact Check' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 shares 'Fact Check' music video teaser
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its music video for "Fact Check," the title track from its album of the same name.
NewJeans releases 'Gods' for 'League of Legends' Worlds
Music // 2 days ago
NewJeans releases 'Gods' for 'League of Legends' Worlds
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group NewJeans released a single and music video for "Gods," a new anthem for the "League of Legends" World Championships.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Django,' 'Hollywood' actor Keith Jefferson dead at 53
'Django,' 'Hollywood' actor Keith Jefferson dead at 53
'Because I Hate Korea' has no easy answers for a struggling generation
'Because I Hate Korea' has no easy answers for a struggling generation
'Masters of the Air' photos introduce Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks WWII series
'Masters of the Air' photos introduce Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks WWII series
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Victoria Beckham supports David Beckham at Netflix premiere with their kids
Victoria Beckham supports David Beckham at Netflix premiere with their kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement