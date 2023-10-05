Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 5, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Carly Pearce performs 'Country Music Made Me Do It' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Carly Pearce performed her single "Country Music Made Me Do It" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of her new tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Carly Pearce performed her single "Country Music Made Me Do It" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of her new tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 33-year-old country music singer performed her song "Country Music Made Me Do It" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Advertisement

"Country Music Made Me Do It" celebrates Pearce's relationship with country music and the impact it has had on her life. She previously described the song as "the essence" of her next chapter.

Pearce released "Country Music Made Me Do It" in August.

Her performance on The Tonight Show comes ahead of her Country Music Made Me Do It tour, which kicks off Thursday in New York City. The tour concludes Nov. 18 in Detroit.

Advertisement

Pearce shared behind-the-scenes photos from The Tonight Show on Instagram.

"It was SO fun to be back at @fallontonight! What a great way to kick off the Country Music Made Me Do It Tour!" she captioned the post.

Advertisement

"Country Music Made Me Do It" is Pearce's second single of 2023, following "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton, released in June.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 hour ago
Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place Thursday at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.
NCT 127 shares 'Fact Check' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
NCT 127 shares 'Fact Check' music video teaser
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its music video for "Fact Check," the title track from its album of the same name.
NewJeans releases 'Gods' for 'League of Legends' Worlds
Music // 1 day ago
NewJeans releases 'Gods' for 'League of Legends' Worlds
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group NewJeans released a single and music video for "Gods," a new anthem for the "League of Legends" World Championships.
MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead nominations
Music // 1 day ago
MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead nominations
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and other artists are nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Jelly Roll performs 'Halfway to Hell' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Jelly Roll performs 'Halfway to Hell' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll performed "Halfway to Hell," a song from his album "Whitsitt Chapel," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album
Music // 1 day ago
Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook will release his debut solo album, "Golden," in November.
Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku
Music // 1 day ago
Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "A Very Demi Holiday Special," a Christmas music special featuring Demi Lovato, is coming to Roku.
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will receive the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Music // 2 days ago
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a new concept clip for its album "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hits on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which begins in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
'Drew Barrymore Show' writers decline to return after WGA strike, reports say
'Drew Barrymore Show' writers decline to return after WGA strike, reports say
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
'The Boys in the Boat' photos: George Clooney directs new sports drama
'The Boys in the Boat' photos: George Clooney directs new sports drama
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement