Sept. 12, 2023 / 11:35 AM

Aerosmith postpones shows after Steven Tyler injures voice

By Annie Martin
Aerosmith rescheduled several dates of its "Peace Out" farewell tour after Steven Tyler (pictured) suffered vocal cord damage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aerosmith rescheduled several dates of its "Peace Out" farewell tour after Steven Tyler (pictured) suffered vocal cord damage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Aerosmith postponed a series of shows Monday due to frontman Steven Tyler injuring his voice.

The rock band rescheduled several dates of its Peace Out farewell tour after Tyler, 75, suffered vocal cord damage.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding," Tyler said in a statement. "We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Aerosmith was to perform Tuesday in Toronto and had shows scheduled in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Raleigh, N.C., and Washington, D.C., later this month.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

Jan. 24, 2024 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 14 - Chicago, at United Center

Feb. 17 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Feb. 21 - Toronto, at ScotiaBank Arena

Feb. 26 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Feb. 29 - Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aerosmith announced the Peace Out tour in May and was originally to conclude the tour in January 2024.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives," the band said at the time.

Aerosmith was formed in Boston in 1970. The group has since released 15 albums, the most recent of which, Music from Another Dimension, was released in 2012.

