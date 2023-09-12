Trending
Sept. 12, 2023 / 10:12 AM

Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya Hawke attend 'Wildcat' premiere

By Annie Martin
Ethan Hawke (L) and Maya Hawke attend the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Wildcat" on Monday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Ethan Hawke (L) and Maya Hawke attend the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Wildcat" on Monday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya Hawke walked the red carpet Monday.

The 52-year-old actor and Maya Hawke, 25, attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of their film Wildcat.

Wildcat is written, directed and produced by Hawke and stars Maya Hawke as author Flannery O'Connor. The film follows O'Connor (Maya Hawke) as she struggles to publish her first novel.

Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger, Rafael Casal, Cooper Hoffman, Steve Zahn, Vincent D'Onofrio, Alessandro Nivola and Willa Fitzgerald star.

Hawke and Maya Hawke posed for photos together at the premiere, with Maya Hawke in a black strapless gown and Hawke in an all-black outfit.

Maya Hawke discussed working with her dad in an interview with People.

"The making of the film was unspeakably special and one of the greatest experiences of my life," she said.

Wildcat has yet to receive a release date.

Maya Hawke is the daughter of Hawke and actress Uma Thurman. Hawke also has a son, Levon Hawke, with Thurman, and two daughters with Ryan Shawhughes.

Left to right, star Maya Hawke, director and co-writer Ethan Hawke and star Laura Linney attend the premiere of their new film "Wildcat" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 11, 2023. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

