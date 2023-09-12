Trending
Sept. 12, 2023 / 9:42 AM

'Sex Education': Otis meets rival sex therapist in Season 4 trailer

By Annie Martin

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sex Education Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fourth and final season of the comedy-drama series Tuesday.

Sex Education is created by Laurie Nunn. The show follows Otis (Asa Butterfield), the teenage son of a renowned sex therapist (Gillian Anderson), who starts his own sex therapy clinic at school.

Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Mimi Keene, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie and Aimee Lou Wood also star.

The trailer shows Otis (Butterfield) navigate his long-distance relationship with Maeve (Mackey) and meet a rival sex therapist (Thaddea Graham) at his new school.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos for Season 4.

The season will be the show's last.

"We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you," Nunn previously said.

Sex Education Season 4 premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix.

