Music
Aug. 31, 2023 / 1:26 PM

Kylie Minogue releases 'Tension' single ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Kylie Minogue released "Tension," the title track from her forthcoming album of the same name. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | Kylie Minogue released "Tension," the title track from her forthcoming album of the same name. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue is back with new music.

The 55-year-old singer released the single "Tension" on Thursday.

"Tension" is the title track from Minogue's forthcoming album of the same name. Minogue will release a music video for the song Friday.

Tension is slated for release Sept. 22. The album is Minogue's first since Disco, released in 2020.

Tension also features the single "Padam Padam," which Minogue released in May.

Minogue's label, BMG, previously described Tension as featuring "euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts," along with "unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes."

In addition to her new music, Minogue will launch her first-ever Las Vegas residency show in November. The singer will headline her own show at The Voltaire at The Venetian.

