Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Social Path" featuring LiSA, a song from its new Japanese EP. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music. The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Social Path" featuring LiSA on Tuesday. Advertisement

The "Social Path" video shows the members of Stray Kids endure as they weather a storm and a crowd of people wearing paper masks.

The group sings about pursuing their passions with determination despite feeling isolated and people trying to hold them down.

"Social Path" appears on Stray Kids' new Japanese EP, Social Path/Super Bowl. The album also features the Japanese version of "Super Bowl," a song that originally appeared on Stray Kids' album 5-Star.

Stray Kids will release Social Path/Super Bowl on Sept. 6 and will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.