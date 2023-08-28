Trending
Music
Aug. 28, 2023 / 1:53 PM

SHINee's Key works hard in 'Good & Great' teaser

By Annie Martin

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Key is teasing his new solo EP.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a teaser for the album Good & Great on Monday.

The teaser, titled "Work Week: Tuesday," shows Key hard at work at the office as his boss loads him up with more tasks.

Key previously released a teaser, titled "Work Week: Monday," that shows him yawn and space out at work before suddenly realizing his boss is watching.

Key will release Good & Great on Sept. 11. The EP will be his first solo release since the album Gasoline, released in August 2022.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Minho and Taemin. The group made its debut in 2008.

