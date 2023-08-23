NCT (pictured NCT 127) released a single and music video for the song "Golden Age" ahead of its album of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT is back with new music. The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Golden Age" on Wednesday. Advertisement

"Golden Age" reinterprets Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8, "Pathétique", 2nd movement.

The song and its video feature both quiet moments with a piano ballad and bombastic moments with rap verses.

"Golden Age" appears on NCT's forthcoming album of the same name. The group will release the album Aug. 28.

Golden Age will be NCT's fourth full-length album as a full group. The album is a follow-up to Universe, released in December 2021.

NCT released "Connection" teasers for Golden Age featuring Yangyang, Renjun, Jaehyun and Ten earlier this month.

NCT performs as a full group and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and DoJaeJung.