Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 21, 2023 / 9:13 AM

Zayn Malik returns with 'Love Like This' single, music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Zayn Malik released a single and music video for "Love Like This," his first song of 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Zayn Malik released a single and music video for "Love Like This," his first song of 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "Love Like This" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Love Like This" video shows Malik drive up on a motorcycle and meet his new love, played by actress Grace Dumdaw. The couple are seen getting close and at one point kissing and levitating above the city.

"I don't wanna waste no time / I don't wanna waste no time 'cause / You are the, you are the crown / I just wanna take your time and / Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead / If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby," Malik sings.

Malik shared behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the video on Instagram and thanked fans for their support.

Advertisement

"thanks for all the love!! without you, none of this is possible, can't tell you all how happy and grateful i am. peace and love," he captioned the post.

Advertisement

"Love Like This" is Malik's first song of 2023 and his first solo single in over two years. The singer released his third studio album, Nobody is Listening, in January 2021.

Malik came to fame with the British boy band One Direction. He left the group in 2015 and released his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, the next year.

Read More

Reports: Ariana Grande dating Ethan Slater after split from husband Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears, Will.i.am release 'Mind Your Business'
Music // 2 hours ago
Britney Spears, Will.i.am release 'Mind Your Business'
July 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Britney Spears and rapper Will.i.am released a new collaboration called "Mind Your Business" on Friday.
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Music // 17 hours ago
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
July 20 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman captured video when she looked outside and discovered a black bear cooling off with a dip in her above-ground pool.
NewJeans shares performance version of 'Cool with You' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
NewJeans shares performance version of 'Cool with You' music video
July 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group NewJeans released a performance version of its music video for the song "Cool with You."
iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour
Music // 1 day ago
iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour
July 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group iKon announced dates for the U.S. leg of its "Take Off" world tour.
Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video
July 19 (UPI) -- Harry Styles released a music video for "Daylight," a song from his third album, "Harry's House."
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Music // 1 day ago
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
July 19 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean responded to criticism of the lyrics and music video for his single "Try That in a Small Town."
Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday
Music // 2 days ago
Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday
July 19 (UPI) -- Britney Spears and Will.i.am will release "Not Your Business," Spears' first song of 2023, on Friday.
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a preview of its song "I Want Your Love" and a teaser for its album "Reboot."
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
Music // 2 days ago
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- YG, Tyga and Saweetie will perform across North America on a new co-headlining tour.
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes will perform across the United States as part of its new tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'
Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Reports: Ariana Grande dating Ethan Slater after split from husband
Reports: Ariana Grande dating Ethan Slater after split from husband
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement