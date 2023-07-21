1/5

Zayn Malik released a single and music video for "Love Like This," his first song of 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik is back with new music. The 30-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "Love Like This" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Love Like This" video shows Malik drive up on a motorcycle and meet his new love, played by actress Grace Dumdaw. The couple are seen getting close and at one point kissing and levitating above the city.

"I don't wanna waste no time / I don't wanna waste no time 'cause / You are the, you are the crown / I just wanna take your time and / Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead / If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby," Malik sings.

Malik shared behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the video on Instagram and thanked fans for their support.

"thanks for all the love!! without you, none of this is possible, can't tell you all how happy and grateful i am. peace and love," he captioned the post.

"Love Like This" is Malik's first song of 2023 and his first solo single in over two years. The singer released his third studio album, Nobody is Listening, in January 2021.

Malik came to fame with the British boy band One Direction. He left the group in 2015 and released his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, the next year.