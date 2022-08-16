Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 16, 2022 / 12:16 PM

Zayn Malik sings One Direction's 'Night Changes' in new video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Zayn Malik sings One Direction's 'Night Changes' in new video
Zayn Malik performed One Direction's hit song "Night Changes" more than seven years after leaving the British boy band. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik is revisiting his days with One Direction.

The 29-year-old singer performed the group's 2014 single "Night Changes" in a video Monday on Instagram.

Advertisement

The black-and-white video shows Malik sing an acapella version of the song, which appears on One Direction's album Four.

Malik previously posted a video in June that shows him performing the One Direction song "You & I" from the group's album Midnight Memories.

Malik announced his departure from One Direction in March 2015. He discussed his exit with The Sun at the time, saying, "It's not that I've turned my back on them or anything, it's just that I just can't do that anymore because it's not the real me."

Advertisement

The singer later told The Fader that he'd "had enough" of the band.

Malik has since released the solo albums Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018) and Nobody is Listening (2021).

One Direction consists of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. The group has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015.

Read More

Ezra Miller apologizes, will seek treatment for 'complex mental health issues' 'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz celebrates baby boy's birth Florence Pugh confirms split from Zach Braff What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lizzo is a bride in music video for '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'
Music // 2 hours ago
Lizzo is a bride in music video for '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winner Lizzo has dropped a new video for her single "2 Be Loved," off of her new album "Special."
Sabrina Carpenter to launch 'Emails I Can't Send' tour in September
Music // 2 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter to launch 'Emails I Can't Send' tour in September
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Skin" singer Sabrina Carpenter will perform across North America on a new tour in the fall.
Blackpink to perform 'Pink Venom' at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 22 hours ago
Blackpink to perform 'Pink Venom' at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will perform "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink," at the MTV VMAs.
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Music icon Beyonce's "Renaissance" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Music // 4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about the song selection process for her new album, "Traumazine."
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 4 days ago
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 5 days ago
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their "Forever 1" music video.
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Music // 5 days ago
Marcus Mumford details childhood sexual abuse in new interview
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Marcus Mumford, the singer and frontman behind the band Mumford & Sons, has said in a new interview that he was sexually abused as a child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
'House of the Dragon': What we know
'House of the Dragon': What we know
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement