June 7, 2023 / 2:57 PM

SHINee to release 'The Feeling' single, music video ahead of new EP

By Annie Martin

June 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band SHINee is gearing up for the release of its new EP.

The K-pop group will release its eighth mini album, Hard, on June 26.

SHINee shared a "clue poster" Wednesday to announce it will release a single and music video for the song "The Feeling" on Friday ahead of Hard's debut.

The group will first share a music video teaser for "The Feeling" on Thursday.

"The Feeling" release will be followed by a "Volume Checker" teaser on June 12.

SHINee announced Hard last week. The EP coincides with the 15th anniversary of SHINee's debut.

SHINee consists of Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. The group's fifth member Jonghyun died at age 27 in December 2017.

