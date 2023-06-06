Trending
June 6, 2023 / 2:06 PM

Aespa release 'Hold on Tight' music video on World Tetris Day

By Annie Martin
Aespa released a video for "Hold on Tight," their song for the "Tetris" movie starring Taron Egerton, on World Tetris Day. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video for their song "Hold on Tight" Tuesday on World Tetris Day, a yearly celebration of the video game Tetris.

Aespa recorded "Hold on Tight" for the Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton. The film explores video game designer Henk Rogers' (Egerton) efforts to license and distribute Tetris in the 1980s.

"Hold on Tight" and the Tetris movie were released in March.

The "Hold on Tight" video features retro gaming-themed visuals and pixelated versions of the members of Aespa, along with scenes from the Tetris film.

Aespa most recently released the EP My World in May. The group will launch its first world tour, Synk: Hyper Line, Aug. 13 in Los Angeles.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.

