June 5, 2023 / 2:49 PM

NCT's Taeyong releases 'Shalala' solo EP, music video

By Annie Martin

June 5 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Taeyong is making his official solo debut.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, released his debut solo EP, Shalala, and a music video for his song of the same name on Monday.

The "Shalala" video shows Taeyong play a hacker with the ability to tap into different metaverses.

Shalala also features the songs "Gwando," "Move Mood Mode," "Ruby," "Virtual Insanity," "404 File Not Found" and "Back to the Past."

Taeyong came to fame with NCT, which consists of 22 members. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM.

