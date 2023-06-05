Halsey, Suga release 'Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)' single, music video

1/5

Halsey (pictured) and BTS member Suga released a single and music video for "Lilith," a song for the video game "Diablo IV." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Halsey and Suga have teamed up on a new song. The pair released a single and music video for the track "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)" on Monday. Advertisement

Halsey and Suga, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, recorded "Lilith" for the Blizzard Entertainment video game Diablo IV, which officially releases Tuesday.

The "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)" video shows Halsey walk through a church while being bombarded by a hail of arrows. At the end, she emerges as Lilith, the main antagonist of Diablo IV.

The video was filmed at the Chapelle des Jésuites in Cambrai, France, and directed by Henry Hobson, according to Billboard.

"Collabed with @agustd of @bts.bighitofficial on a reimagined version of 'Lilith' for the #DiabloIV anthem and it goes incredibly hard... @PlayDiablo," Halsey wrote on Instagram.

"we both grew up playing the games and I've always wanted to do a concept with SUGA with this type of dark mythology, so it was a no brainer tbh. VERY SICK AND OUT NOW, CHECK IT OUT!!!!" she added.

Halsey previously collaborated with Suga and BTS on the 2019 single "Boy with Luv."

