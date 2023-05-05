May 5 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Baekhyun has surprised fans with a new dance practice video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a dance practice video for his song "Bambi" on Friday, more than two years after the song's release.

The new video shows Baekhyun perform the "Bambi" choreography in a studio. The singer was joined by backup dancers.

"Bambi" appears on Baekhyun's EP of the same name, released in March 2021. The album also features the songs "Love Scene," "All I Got," "Amusement Park," "Privacy" and "Cry for Love."

Baekhyun most recently released the single "Hurt" with Seomoon Tak.

Baekhyun came to fame with EXO, which also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group made its debut in 2012.