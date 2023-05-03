Trending
Music
May 3, 2023 / 2:04 PM

Aespa have dessert in 'Salty & Sweet' track video

By Annie Martin
Aespa released a track video for "Salty &amp; Sweet," a song from their forthcoming EP, "My World." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
May 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a track video for the song "Salty & Sweet" on Wednesday.

The "Salty & Sweet" video shows the members of Aespa preside over a table filled with dangerous desserts. An insect is seen landing on a cake with a motherboard inside.

"Salty & Sweet" appears on Aespa's forthcoming EP, My World. The group released a music video for the song "Welcome to My World" featuring Naevis and a track video for "I'm Unhappy" on Tuesday.

My World also features the songs "Spicy," "Thirsty" and "Til We Meet Again."

Aespa will release the full album May 8.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.

