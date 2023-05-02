Trending
Aespa release 'Welcome to My World' music video ahead of new EP

By Annie Martin
Aespa released a music video for "Welcome to My World" featuring Naevis and a track video for "I'm Unhappy" ahead of their forthcoming EP. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Aespa released a music video for "Welcome to My World" featuring Naevis and a track video for "I'm Unhappy" ahead of their forthcoming EP. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video for the single "Welcome to My World" featuring Naevis on Tuesday.

The "Welcome to My World" video shows the members of Aespa discover a mysterious portal in the forest.

The group also shared a horror-themed track video for the song "I'm Unhappy" that shows the members return to high school.

"Welcome to My World" and "I'm Unhappy" appear on Aespa's forthcoming EP, My World. The mini album also features the songs "Spicy," "Salty & Sweet," "Thirsty" and "Til We Meet Again."

Aespa will release My World on May 8. The EP will be the group's first since Girls, released in July 2022.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning.

