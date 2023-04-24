Trending
Music
April 24, 2023 / 2:50 PM

Aespa share 'My World' track list, teasers with Ningning, Giselle

By Annie Martin
Aespa released a track list for their EP "My World" and individual teasers for Ningning and Giselle. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Aespa released a track list for their EP "My World" and individual teasers for Ningning and Giselle. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a track list and individual teasers for the mini album, My World, on Monday.

My World will feature six tracks: "Welcome to My World," "Spicy," "Salty & Sweet," "Thirsty," "I'm Unhappy" and "Till We Meet Again."

The "Strange Phenomenon" teasers for My World feature Ningning and Giselle.

Ningning's teaser shows the singer enjoying a snack at a cafe when digital pastries start to glitch onto her plate and float into the air.

Giselle's teaser shows the singer exit a record shop to see cars bouncing down the street.

Aespa announced My World earlier this month. The EP will be the group's first since Girls, released in July 2022.

Aespa will release "Welcome to My World," a first single from My World, on May 2, and the full album May 8.

The group consists of Ningning, Giselle, Karina and Winter, and made its debut in 2020.

