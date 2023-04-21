April 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Xdinary Heroes is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop rock group released a preview Thursday of its video for the song "Freakin' Bad."

The "Freakin' Bad" teaser shows the members of Xdinary Heroes rock out while separated and behind bars. The group is also seen performing together at a mall.

Xdinary Heroes shared a first music video teaser Wednesday that shows the members entering a building at night. The teaser features a police vehicle and siren.

"Freakin' Bad" appears on Xdinary Heroes' forthcoming EP, Deadlock. The group will release the mini album and the full "Freakin' Bad" music video April 26.

Xdinary Heroes consists of Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han and Jooyeon. The group made its debut in 2021.