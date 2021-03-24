March 24 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Baekhyun is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a clip Wednesday of his music video for the song "Bambi."

The preview shows Baekhyun looking dapper in a suit and hat. The singer is seen dancing in a dark and misty train.

"Bambi" is the title track from Baekhyun's forthcoming EP of the same name. The singer will release the mini album and the full "Bambi" music video on March 30.

Bambi will consist of six love-themed R&B songs, including "Love Scene" and "All I Got," the EXO official Twitter account said Tuesday.

Bambi will mark Baekhyun's first Korean EP since Delight, released in May. The singer released his debut, self-titled Japanese EP in January.

Baekhyun came to fame with EXO, which also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group released its sixth studio album, Obsession, in 2019.