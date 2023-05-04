Trending
May 4, 2023 / 2:58 PM

iKon release 'Take Off' album, 'U' music video

By Annie Martin
iKon released its third studio album, "Take Off," and a music video for the song "U." File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA
May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon is back with new music.

The K-pop group released its third studio album, Take Off, and a music video for the song "U" on Thursday.

The "U" video shows the members of iKon travel by van to throw a party for its fans.

Take Off features nine other songs: "Tantara," "Rum Pum Pum," "Like a Movie," "Driving Slowly," "Never Forget You," "All the Way Here," "Fighting" and "Kiss Me."

The album is iKon's first full-length Korean album since Return (2018) and its first since the group left YG Entertainment.

iKon will promote Take Off with a new world tour that begins Friday in Seoul.

iKon consists of Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan. The group made its debut in 2015.

