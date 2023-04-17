Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June

April 17 (UPI) -- Erykah Badu is going on tour in 2023.
The 52-year-old singer-songwriter will perform across North American on her Unfollow Me tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.
Badu will kick off the tour June 11 in San Antonio and bring the venture to a close July 23 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 2:22 p.m. local time.
Badu released her fifth studio album, New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), in 2010. Her most recent single, "Tempted" with James Poyser, appeared on The Photograph soundtrack in 2019.
The singer last toured on her Live from Badubotron tour, which ran from 2021 to 2022.
Here's the full list of dates for the Unfollow Me tour:
June 11 -- San Antonio, at AT&T Center
June 13 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Desert Diamond Arena
June 15 -- San Diego, at Pechanga Arena
June 16 -- Las Vegas, at Michelob Ultra Arena
June 17 -- Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena
June 20 -- Sacramento, at Golden 1 Center
June 21 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
June 23 -- Seattle, at WaMu Theater
June 26 -- Denver, at Ball Arena
June 28 -- St. Louis, at Enterprise Center
June 30 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
July 1 -- Chicago, at United Center
July 2 -- Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
July 7 -- Boston, at TD Garden
July 8 -- New York City, at Madison Square Garden
July 9 -- Philadelphia, at TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 11 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
July 12 -- Norfolk, Va., at Chartway Arena
July 13 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
July 15 -- Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
July 16 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
July 18 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
July 19 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
July 21 -- Memphis at FedEx Forum
July 23 -- Dallas at American Airlines Center