April 17, 2023 / 1:59 PM

Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June

By Annie Martin
Erykah Badu will perform across North America on her "Unfollow Me" tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Erykah Badu will perform across North America on her "Unfollow Me" tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Erykah Badu is going on tour in 2023.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter will perform across North American on her Unfollow Me tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.

Badu will kick off the tour June 11 in San Antonio and bring the venture to a close July 23 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 2:22 p.m. local time.

Badu released her fifth studio album, New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), in 2010. Her most recent single, "Tempted" with James Poyser, appeared on The Photograph soundtrack in 2019.

The singer last toured on her Live from Badubotron tour, which ran from 2021 to 2022.

Here's the full list of dates for the Unfollow Me tour:

June 11 -- San Antonio, at AT&T Center

June 13 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Desert Diamond Arena

June 15 -- San Diego, at Pechanga Arena

June 16 -- Las Vegas, at Michelob Ultra Arena

June 17 -- Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena

June 20 -- Sacramento, at Golden 1 Center

June 21 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

June 23 -- Seattle, at WaMu Theater

June 26 -- Denver, at Ball Arena

June 28 -- St. Louis, at Enterprise Center

June 30 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 1 -- Chicago, at United Center

July 2 -- Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

July 7 -- Boston, at TD Garden

July 8 -- New York City, at Madison Square Garden

July 9 -- Philadelphia, at TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 11 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

July 12 -- Norfolk, Va., at Chartway Arena

July 13 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

July 15 -- Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

July 16 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

July 18 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

July 19 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

July 21 -- Memphis at FedEx Forum

July 23 -- Dallas at American Airlines Center

