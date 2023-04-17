Advertisement
Movies
April 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM

'Wicked' movie gives first look at Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ariana Grande will play Glinda in the new film "Wicked." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande will play Glinda in the new film "Wicked." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the Wicked movie.

The studio shared first-look photos for the musical fantasy film Sunday featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Advertisement

Wicked is based on the stage musical and Gregory Maguire novel of the same name, which were inspired by characters from L. Frank Baum's book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The story serves as an origin story for Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

Erivo plays Elphaba Thropp, while Grande portrays Glinda Upland, Elphaba's friend and classmate who becomes the Good Witch of the North.

The photos show Erivo with green skin and in an all-black outfit as Elphaba, while Grande is seen sporting a pink ballgown as Glinda.

Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater and Michelle Yeoh also star.

Advertisement

Wicked is written by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz and directed by Jon M. Chu.

The film will be split into two parts, with the first movie to open in theaters in December 2014.

Grande shared a video of herself singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in January out of excitement for the film.

Ariana Grande through the years

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Ariana Grande sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in new video 'Wicked' to be split into 2 movies, first coming December 2024 Candiace Dillard thinks Porsha Williams was 'passive aggressive' with Leah McSweeney What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
April 16 (UPI) -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is the No. 1 film in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $87 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Young Ip Man' fights kidnappers in trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Young Ip Man' fights kidnappers in trailer
April 14 (UPI) -- Well Go USA released the trailer for "Young Ip Man" on Friday. The film inspired by the real-life Wing Chun teacher premieres April 28 on Hi-YAH! and comes to DVD and Blu-ray in May.
'Peter Pan & Wendy' featurette teases imagination, 'action on a huge scale'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Peter Pan & Wendy' featurette teases imagination, 'action on a huge scale'
April 14 (UPI) -- "Peter Pan & Wendy," a fantasy adventure film starring Jude Law and Yara Shahidi, is coming to Disney+ in April.
Jake Gyllenhaal won't let it go in 'The Covenant' clip
Movies // 2 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal won't let it go in 'The Covenant' clip
April 14 (UPI) -- MGM released a clip from "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" featuring Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie opens April 21.
'Happiness for Beginners' photos introduce Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes rom-com
Movies // 2 days ago
'Happiness for Beginners' photos introduce Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes rom-com
April 14 (UPI) -- "Happiness for Beginners," a new film starring "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" actress Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes, is coming to Netflix.
Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler found 'Perfect Addiction' physically, emotionally challenging
Movies // 3 days ago
Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler found 'Perfect Addiction' physically, emotionally challenging
LOS ANGELES, April 14 (UPI) -- Stars Kiana Madeira and Ross Butler, and author Claudia Tan, discuss the film adaptation of "Perfect Addiction," an MMA romance available on demand Friday.
'Last Voyage of the Demeter' trailer shows Dracula terrorize ship
Movies // 3 days ago
'Last Voyage of the Demeter' trailer shows Dracula terrorize ship
April 13 (UPI) -- "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," a supernatural horror film starring Corey Hawkins, opens in theaters in August.
Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup
Movies // 3 days ago
Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese films among lineup
April 13 (UPI) -- Wes Anderson, Catherine Breillat, Martin Scorsese, Todd Haynes and other directors will have films screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
'Book Club 2' trailer: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton hold bachelorette party in Italy
Movies // 4 days ago
'Book Club 2' trailer: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton hold bachelorette party in Italy
April 12 (UPI) -- "Book Club: The Next Chapter," a sequel to "Book Club" starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, opens in theaters in May.
'Fool's Paradise' trailer: Charlie Day plays dual roles in new comedy
Movies // 5 days ago
'Fool's Paradise' trailer: Charlie Day plays dual roles in new comedy
April 11 (UPI) -- "Fool's Paradise," a new film written, directed and starring "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day, opens in theaters in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of 'misguided' lawsuit from family of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of 'misguided' lawsuit from family of Halyna Hutchins
Famed mural by late musician Daniel Johnston preserved as building demolished
Famed mural by late musician Daniel Johnston preserved as building demolished
'SNL' cast, guest host Ana de Armas send up American Girl franchise in sketch
'SNL' cast, guest host Ana de Armas send up American Girl franchise in sketch
Sasha Colby wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15
Sasha Colby wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement