1/5

Ariana Grande will play Glinda in the new film "Wicked." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the Wicked movie. The studio shared first-look photos for the musical fantasy film Sunday featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Advertisement

Wicked is based on the stage musical and Gregory Maguire novel of the same name, which were inspired by characters from L. Frank Baum's book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The story serves as an origin story for Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

Erivo plays Elphaba Thropp, while Grande portrays Glinda Upland, Elphaba's friend and classmate who becomes the Good Witch of the North.

The photos show Erivo with green skin and in an all-black outfit as Elphaba, while Grande is seen sporting a pink ballgown as Glinda.

Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater and Michelle Yeoh also star.

Advertisement

Wicked is written by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz and directed by Jon M. Chu.

The film will be split into two parts, with the first movie to open in theaters in December 2014.

Grande shared a video of herself singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in January out of excitement for the film.