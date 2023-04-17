Trending
April 17, 2023 / 12:56 PM

'The Idol' with Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd to premiere on HBO in June

By Annie Martin
1/7
Lily-Rose Depp stars in the new series "The Idol." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Lily-Rose Depp stars in the new series "The Idol." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Idol is coming to HBO in June.

HBO shared a premiere date, June 4, and a teaser for the drama series Monday.

The Idol hails from Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The show follows Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), an aspiring pop star who meets and falls for Tedros (The Weeknd), a self-help guru and the leader of a modern-day cult.

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn's (Depp) last tour, she's determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?" an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Jocelyn aim to become the next truly "nasty, bad pop girl."

Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, and Jennie also star.

The Idol will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

