April 17, 2023 / 1:35 PM

'White Bird' trailer: Helen Mirren stars in 'Wonder' spinoff prequel

By Annie Martin
Helen Mirren stars in the new film "White Bird: A Wonder Story." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
April 17 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film White Bird: A Wonder Story.

The studio shared a trailer for the war drama Monday featuring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson.

White Bird: A Wonder Story is a spinoff prequel to the 2017 film Wonder, which followed August "Auggie" Pullman (Noah Tremblay), a 10-year-old boy with a rare facial deformity. The original film was based on the R.J. Palacio novel, while White Bird: A Wonder Story is based on Palacio's graphic novel.

White Bird: A Wonder Story follows Julian Albans (Bryce Gheisar), a classmate who bullied Auggie in the first film, as he learns the story of his grandmother Sara (Helen Mirren), who was a young Jewish girl in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. Ariella Glaser plays a young Sara.

"In White Bird, we follow Julian, who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his own life, Julian's grandmother finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage -- during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy's mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe," an official synopsis reads.

White Bird: A Wonder Story is written by Mark Bomback and directed by Marc Forster. The film opens in theaters Aug. 18.

