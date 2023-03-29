1/7

Chlōe Bailey arrives on the red carpet at the MTV VMAS on August 28, 2022. She sang "Cheat Back" from her album "In Pieces" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey performed "Cheat Back" from her first solo album In Pieces on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 24-year-old, wearing a black satin outfit with silver glitter cut-outs, performed on stage with a guitarist backing her. Advertisement

"Find another boo from the hood with some tats/Give him what's yours, show him I can throw it back/Maybe then, baby, you'll know how to act/Cheat back," she sang on Tuesday.

"Cheat Back" features Future on In Pieces. The album will drop on Friday.

Three singles have been released from In Pieces so far -- "Pray It Away," "How Does It Feel" featuring Chris Brown and "Body Do."

Bailey announced her first headlining tour on February 28. The In Pieces tour starts in Chicago on April 8

Bailey started out in Chlöe x Halle, with younger sister Halle Bailey. The duo last released an album together, titled Ungodly Hour, in 2020.

The sisters also act. They starred in Grown-ish together and Chlöe Bailey recently starred in horror series Swarm on Prime Video. Halle Bailey, age 23, will star as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The movie will be released in theaters on May 26.

