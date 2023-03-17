1/5

Billie Eilish shared a clip from the Amazon series "Swarm," created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish is teasing her acting debut in the new series Swarm. The 21-year-old singer shared a clip from the psychological horror series Thursday on Instagram. Advertisement

Swarm is created by Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Janine Nabers. The cast includes Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Karen Rodriguez, Damson Idris, Rory Culkin and Paris Jackson.

Swarm follows Dre (Fishback), a young woman obsessed with Ni'Jah, a Beyoncé-like pop star with a militant fanbase.

The teaser shows Eilish's character, Eva, question Dre about seeing spilled milk on a carpet.

"What color was the milk?" Eva (Eilish) asks.

"It was red," Dre answers.

"Did you hurt someone?" Eva asks, prompting Dre to answer "Yes."

"Very good," Eva concludes.

Nabers told Rolling Stone that casting director Carmen Cuba suggested Eilish for the role.

"She came in and their chemistry was really wonderful," Nabers said of Eilish and Fishback. "This show, in terms of women and violence, is so empowering for me, because you see it from such a masculine standpoint usually in the history of film and TV. To subvert that with this, and with Billie, was great."

Swarm premiered Friday on Prime Video.

Eilish is a singer-songwriter known for such singles as "Ocean Eyes," "When the Party's Over" and "Bad Guy." She released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, in July 2021.