Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 10, 2023 / 12:20 PM

'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Chloe Bailey (L) and Dominique Fishback star in "Swarm," a show penned by Donald Glover that examines the world of obsessed fans. Photo courtesy of Prime Video.
Chloe Bailey (L) and Dominique Fishback star in "Swarm," a show penned by Donald Glover that examines the world of obsessed fans. Photo courtesy of Prime Video.

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The new Netflix series Swarm released a teaser trailer Friday starring Judas and the Black Messiah actress Dominique Fishback. As bees buzz loudly through the video, Fishback watches the updates on her favorite Beyoncé-esque musician, while a voice menacingly says, "Who's your favorite artist?"

It must not have been the right answer as an injured man crawls along the floor of an upscale residence and Fishback's character mops up a pool of blood.

Advertisement

This is the 'buzzy' first look at Donald Glover's latest series, one that he described to Vanity Fair as a "sister to" Atlanta, his critically acclaimed FX hit.

"We just thought it'd be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy," Glover told Vanity Fair, referencing Michael Haneke's 2001 film about a piano teacher who draws uncomfortably close to a student and Martin Scorsese's 1982 film about an obsessed fan who stalks and kidnaps his idol.

Showrunner Janine Nabers likens Swarm to "an anti-hero story" through "the lens of a Black woman."

Advertisement

Fishback plays Dre, while Chloe Bailey portrays her sister Marissa. Snowfall star Damson Idris plays Marissa's boyfriend.

All episodes of the series will be available on Prime Video on March 17.

Nabers says that Fishback's performance has been phenomenal.

"When we shot the last scene of the pilot, every single person stopped what they were doing and gave Dom a standing ovation for three minutes," Nabers says. "I've been doing TV for a long time and I've never seen that. That was the moment that Donald and I looked at each other and we were like, 'All right-we got something right.'"

And if that's not enough to create a buzz, Malia Obama was in the writer's room for the series.

"She's a very professional person. She's an incredible writer and artist. We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing," Nabers said.

Read More

Experts warn of TV tip-over risks ahead of Super Bowl What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII 'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and "The Morning Show" cast and crew completed filming Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.
Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell step out at 'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Patrick Stewart, Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, LeVar Burton and other stars attended the "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 premiere.
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' to premiere on Disney+, Disney Junior on May 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' to premiere on Disney+, Disney Junior on May 4
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Disney's new children's series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" shows some new images and announces a release date.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March
TV // 18 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" announced in a tweet Thursday that beginning March 10, episodes would return to 90 minutes in length.
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
TV // 18 hours ago
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced on Thursday that "Spartacus" creator Steven S. DeKnight is developing a new entry in the series for the cable network.
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
TV // 21 hours ago
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A teenager must figure out more than acclimating to a new job aboard a cruise ship in the trailer for the new Hulu series "Wreck."
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
TV // 23 hours ago
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Prime Video.
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
TV // 23 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sam Neill will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell
TV // 1 day ago
'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson has reasons to celebrate this week as she's now aired the 100th episode of her eponymous daytime chatfest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII
What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement