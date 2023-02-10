1/5

Chloe Bailey (L) and Dominique Fishback star in "Swarm," a show penned by Donald Glover that examines the world of obsessed fans. Photo courtesy of Prime Video.

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The new Netflix series Swarm released a teaser trailer Friday starring Judas and the Black Messiah actress Dominique Fishback. As bees buzz loudly through the video, Fishback watches the updates on her favorite Beyoncé-esque musician, while a voice menacingly says, "Who's your favorite artist?" It must not have been the right answer as an injured man crawls along the floor of an upscale residence and Fishback's character mops up a pool of blood. Advertisement

This is the 'buzzy' first look at Donald Glover's latest series, one that he described to Vanity Fair as a "sister to" Atlanta, his critically acclaimed FX hit.

"We just thought it'd be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy," Glover told Vanity Fair, referencing Michael Haneke's 2001 film about a piano teacher who draws uncomfortably close to a student and Martin Scorsese's 1982 film about an obsessed fan who stalks and kidnaps his idol.

Showrunner Janine Nabers likens Swarm to "an anti-hero story" through "the lens of a Black woman."

Advertisement

Fishback plays Dre, while Chloe Bailey portrays her sister Marissa. Snowfall star Damson Idris plays Marissa's boyfriend.

All episodes of the series will be available on Prime Video on March 17.

Nabers says that Fishback's performance has been phenomenal.

"When we shot the last scene of the pilot, every single person stopped what they were doing and gave Dom a standing ovation for three minutes," Nabers says. "I've been doing TV for a long time and I've never seen that. That was the moment that Donald and I looked at each other and we were like, 'All right-we got something right.'"

And if that's not enough to create a buzz, Malia Obama was in the writer's room for the series.

"She's a very professional person. She's an incredible writer and artist. We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing," Nabers said.