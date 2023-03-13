Advertisement
March 13, 2023 / 8:43 AM

Halle Bailey sings, saves Prince Eric In 'Little Mermaid' trailer

By Tonya Pendleton
Halle Bailey attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. She's one of the stars of the live-action Disney film "The Little Mermaid," which released its trailer during Sunday's Oscar telecast. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Halle Bailey attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. She's one of the stars of the live-action Disney film "The Little Mermaid," which released its trailer during Sunday's Oscar telecast. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

March 13 (UPI) -- Can love ever work between humans and mermaids? That's the question posed in The Little Mermaid trailer, which shows stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in the movie's first full-length clip.

Mermaid Ariel saves Prince Eric (Hauer-King) from dying when his ship runs into a storm, but her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem), is not happy. She's gone to the above world and that's not a place for merpeople.

"He's a human. You're a mermaid!" King Triton tells Ariel. "That doesn't make us enemies," Ariel says.

Ariel wants to know more about the creatures above the sea, so she makes a deal with sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) who will allow her to become human for a trial period as long as Ariel is willing to give up her voice.

Ariel's underwater world is beautifully represented in the 2-minute, 20-second trailer, which also features Bailey singing the theme song "Under the Sea."

The trailer was introduced by McCarthy and Bailey during Sunday's Oscars telecast, taking advantage of its broad global audience.

"It has been such an honor stepping into the iconic role of Ariel," Bailey said. "It was an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me."

The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jason Tremblay and Lin-Manuel Miranda. This is the latest iteration of The Little Mermaid based on characters originally created by Hans-Christian Anderson. The success of the 1989 animated film, which won two Oscars and made over $250M, led to a sequel, a prequel, and a musical.

Rob Marshall directed the 2023 version.

Winners of 2023 Oscars

Left to right, Ke Huy Quan, winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Michelle Yeoh, winner of Best Actress in a leading role, Brendan Fraser, winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role and Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role appear backstage with their Oscars during the Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

