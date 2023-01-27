Trending
Chloe Bailey releases new song 'Pray It Away' ahead of album

By Tonya Pendleton
Chloe Bailey arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on August 28, 2022. She released a new single "Pray it Away" from her upcoming album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chloe Bailey arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on August 28, 2022. She released a new single "Pray it Away" from her upcoming album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey recently announced her debut album In Pieces with a teaser video. Now the Grown-ish singer/actress has released the album's first song and video "Pray It Away."

In the video, Chloe Bailey, 24, is seated on the floor in a church surrounded by candles. She's singing about a failed relationship and since her friends have already warned her about her ex, she feels she can't talk to anybody about it.

So, as the song says, she'll instead find her solace in prayer and 'taking it to church.' In the video, she's backed by a group of background dancers, and in the song, she's supported by a swelling chorus of background vocals.

Though In Pieces is Chloe Bailey's debut, she and her sister, Halle Bailey, released two albums The Kids Are Alright in 2018 and The Ungodly Hour in 2020 as the duo Chloe X Halle. The sisters were signed together to Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment in 2015 but are now recording separately.

In 2022, Chloe Bailey shared her mindset as she crafted her debut saying that she gains a lot of confidence through recording and performing.

"That's why I put so much of myself into my music. That's where I feel like myself and where I belong in this life -whenever I'm onstage," she told Billboard last year. "The girl I see and I watch sing back, she intimidates me. I'm like, Who the hell is that?"

In Pieces is scheduled to drop in March but no specific release date has been set.

