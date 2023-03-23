Trending
Music
March 23, 2023 / 1:50 PM

Stray Kids to appear March 29 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids will visit "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" amid the North American leg of their "Maniac" world tour. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Stray Kids will visit "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" amid the North American leg of their "Maniac" world tour. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids will visit Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The K-pop group announced Thursday that it will appear on the March 29 episode of the ABC late-night show.

Stray Kids is in the midst of its Maniac world tour. The group started a new North American leg of the tour Wednesday in Atlanta and will conclude the tour with two shows March 31 and April 2 in Los Angeles.

The Maniac world tour originally kicked off in Seoul in April 2022.

The Manic tour is in support of Stray Kids' EPs Oddinary, Circus and Maxident, and the group's debut Japanese album The Sound, released in February. Maxident, the group's most recent Korean release, debuted in October 2022.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seunmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.

