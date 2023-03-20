Nmixx released the mini album "Expérgo" and a music video for the single "Love Me Like This." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the EP Expérgo and a music video for the single "Love Me Like This" on Monday. Advertisement

The "Love Me Like This" video shows the members of Nmixx perform a choreographed dance routine against a white background and in a garden.

Expérgo also features the single "Young, Dumb, Stupid" and the songs "Paxxword," "Just Did It," "My Gosh" and "Home."

Expérgo is Nmixx's debut EP. The group previously released the single albums Ad Mare and Entwurf in 2022.

Nmixx will promote Expérgo with the Nice to Mixx You world tour, which begins May 2 in Seattle, Wash.

Nmixx consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group made its debut in 2021.