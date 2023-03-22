March 22 (UPI) -- South Korean duo Mamamoo+ is teasing its new single.

The K-pop stars, a subunit of the girl group Mamamoo, released a teaser for the song "GGBB" on Wednesday.

The "GGBB" teaser shows Mamamoo+ members Solar and Moonbyul perform a choreographed dance routine with backup dancers.

"GGBB" is the title track from Mamamoo+'s forthcoming debut single album, Act 1, Scene 1.

Mamamoo+ will release Act 1, Scene 1 and the "GGBB" music video on March 29.

The subunit made its debut in August with the single "Better."

As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group's most recent EP, Mic On, was released in October.

As a solo artist, Hwasa recently joined Jay Park on the song "Love is Ugly."