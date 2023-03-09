Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 9, 2023 / 9:57 AM

Ed Sheeran previews new single 'Eyes Closed' on TikTok

By Tonya Pendleton
Ed Sheeran attends Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, on June 9, 2012. The following year, Sheeran appeared as an adviser along with Cher on "The Voice." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his new album release. Subtract is expected to come out on May 5. It's the last of Sheeran's 'mathematical' albums, deemed so as each of their titles references a math equation. In the meantime, he's promoting his new single "Eyes Closed" on a familiar platform -- TikTok.

The app, which has become increasingly influential in connecting musicians and fans, was Sheeran's choice to release an acoustic version of the single.

Advertisement

In the short clip divided into three screens, Sheeran is dressed in a T-shirt and sneakers while he plays guitar and sings the single's chorus. The British singer/songwriter has 13.5 million followers on TikTok.

@edsheeran Eyes Closed. 24.03.23 x #NewMusic ♬ Eyes Closed - Ed Sheeran
Advertisement

On his sixth studio album, Sheeran says he shared more of himself than ever before.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," Sheeran posted on social media when announcing the album release. "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

The 'changes' were finding out that his pregnant wife Cherry Seaborn had a tumor that could not be removed until after the pregnancy, the death of his friend Jamal Davis, who died of a heart attack in 2022, and multiple court cases, including the one over TLC's "No Scrubs," which alleged that he'd used a portion of the song for his 2017 hit "Shape of You." Kandi Burruss and Tameka "Tiny" Harris, who wrote "No Scrubs" were ultimately awarded credit for the song.

Advertisement

He concluded, "I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air. As an artist, I didn't feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn't accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life.

"This album is purely that. It's opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life."

In December, Sheeran also announced the Mathematics tour, kicking off May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.

Read More

Taylor Swift, Pink to receive Innovator, Icon awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen to perform at 50th CMA Fest Janet Jackson announces new Lifetime documentary 'Family First'

Latest Headlines

Janet Jackson announces new Lifetime documentary 'Family First'
Music // 1 hour ago
Janet Jackson announces new Lifetime documentary 'Family First'
March 9 (UPI) -- Lifetime and Janet Jackson partner for another documentary, "Janet Jackson: Family First," that covers her upcoming "Together Again" tour.
Twice secures largest preorders in career with 'Ready to Be'
Music // 1 day ago
Twice secures largest preorders in career with 'Ready to Be'
March 8 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Twice has broken its own album preorder records with upcoming EP "Ready to Be," the group's management agency said Wednesday.
Taylor Swift, Pink to receive Innovator, Icon awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift, Pink to receive Innovator, Icon awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards
March 7 (UPI) -- IHeartRadio announced Tuesday it will present the Innovator Award to Taylor Swift and the Icon Award to Pink at its awards show on March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen to perform at 50th CMA Fest
Music // 2 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen to perform at 50th CMA Fest
March 7 (UPI) -- CMA announced the performers for its 50th CMA Fest. Country stars Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban are some of the big names set to take the main stage.
'Promise' by BTS' Jimin hits No.1 on iTunes in 51 countries
Music // 2 days ago
'Promise' by BTS' Jimin hits No.1 on iTunes in 51 countries
March 7 (UPI) -- BTS member Jimin's song "Promise" has topped iTunes' Top Songs charts in 51 countries around the world, the house of BTS reported on Tuesday.
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Music // 2 days ago
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
March 6 (UPI) -- Lionel Richie will head on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire on a 20-date tour that begins in St. Paul, Minn., in August.
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
March 6 (UPI) -- The release date of Blackpink member Jisoo's much-awaited first individual album was confirmed, the group's agency said Monday.
SZA's 'SOS' tops the U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 4 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops the U.S. album chart for 10th week
March 4 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a 10th week.
Le Sserafim achieves career's first million seller with 'Antifragile'
Music // 5 days ago
Le Sserafim achieves career's first million seller with 'Antifragile'
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop newbie group Le Sserafim has recorded the first million seller since its debut less than a year ago, with its second EP "Antifragile," the group's agency said Friday.
Wayne Shorter, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist, dies at 89
Music // 6 days ago
Wayne Shorter, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist, dies at 89
March 2 (UPI) -- Wayne Shorter, a Grammy-winning saxophonist who helped shape the sound of modern jazz, died Thursday in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Beavis and Butt-Head' Season 2 premieres in April
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Season 2 premieres in April
Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher in new 'Daredevil' series
Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher in new 'Daredevil' series
Famous birthdays for March 9: Suga, Sunisa Lee
Famous birthdays for March 9: Suga, Sunisa Lee
Kerry Washington: 'Unprisoned' comedy feels important
Kerry Washington: 'Unprisoned' comedy feels important
What to watch: 5 Sarah Shahi roles beyond 'Sex/Life'
What to watch: 5 Sarah Shahi roles beyond 'Sex/Life'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement