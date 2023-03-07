March 7 (UPI) -- CMA announced the performers for its 50th CMA Fest. Country stars Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban are some of the big names set to take the main stage.

#CMAfest, the longest-running Country Music festival in the world, is turning 50! We are SO excited to celebrate with you - the BEST fans ever - in downtown #Nashville this summer with these stacked lineups! Advertisement Buy stadium tickets today at https://t.co/rBbckYh5A8! pic.twitter.com/VoWwTAo0Rx— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 7, 2023

Other main stage performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Jon Cardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson.

The festival also announced performers for its Platform stage, Riverfront stage, Amp stage, Vibes stage and Reverb stage.

The longest running country music festival in the world will take place from June 8 to 11 in Nashville. To purchase or find out about different festival passes, visit CMAfest.com