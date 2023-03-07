Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 7, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen to perform at 50th CMA Fest

By UPI Staff
1/5
Miranda Lambert will perform on the main stage at the 50th CMA Fest. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Miranda Lambert will perform on the main stage at the 50th CMA Fest. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- CMA announced the performers for its 50th CMA Fest. Country stars Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban are some of the big names set to take the main stage.

Other main stage performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Jon Cardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson.

The festival also announced performers for its Platform stage, Riverfront stage, Amp stage, Vibes stage and Reverb stage.

The longest running country music festival in the world will take place from June 8 to 11 in Nashville. To purchase or find out about different festival passes, visit CMAfest.com

Advertisement

CMA Entertainer of the Year winners through the years

Luke Combs receives the award for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards on November 10, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Little Big Town to launch 'Friends of Mine' tour in April Kelsea Ballerini explores her divorce in 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' short film Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49

Latest Headlines

'Promise' by BTS' Jimin hits No.1 on iTunes in 51 countries
Music // 1 hour ago
'Promise' by BTS' Jimin hits No.1 on iTunes in 51 countries
March 7 (UPI) -- BTS member Jimin's song "Promise" has topped iTunes' Top Songs charts in 51 countries around the world, the house of BTS reported on Tuesday.
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Music // 17 hours ago
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
March 6 (UPI) -- Lionel Richie will head on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire on a 20-date tour that begins in St. Paul, Minn., in August.
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
March 6 (UPI) -- The release date of Blackpink member Jisoo's much-awaited first individual album was confirmed, the group's agency said Monday.
SZA's 'SOS' tops the U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 2 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops the U.S. album chart for 10th week
March 4 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a 10th week.
Le Sserafim achieves career's first million seller with 'Antifragile'
Music // 3 days ago
Le Sserafim achieves career's first million seller with 'Antifragile'
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop newbie group Le Sserafim has recorded the first million seller since its debut less than a year ago, with its second EP "Antifragile," the group's agency said Friday.
Wayne Shorter, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist, dies at 89
Music // 4 days ago
Wayne Shorter, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist, dies at 89
March 2 (UPI) -- Wayne Shorter, a Grammy-winning saxophonist who helped shape the sound of modern jazz, died Thursday in Los Angeles.
Girl group Kep1er to drop new album next month
Music // 4 days ago
Girl group Kep1er to drop new album next month
March 2 (UPI) -- Kep1er will return with a new album next month, about six months after dropping its third EP, "Troubleshooter."
SZA honored with Billboard Woman of the Year Award: 'I want to be more than an artist'
Music // 5 days ago
SZA honored with Billboard Woman of the Year Award: 'I want to be more than an artist'
March 2 (UPI) -- SZA accepts the award for Billboard's Woman of the Year by saying that she wants to do more in service to others than just be an artist.
iHeartMedia, SeeHer special to feature Gloria Estefan, Latto, Lainey Wilson
Music // 5 days ago
iHeartMedia, SeeHer special to feature Gloria Estefan, Latto, Lainey Wilson
March 1 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia is teaming up with SeeHer to celebrate International Women's Day with a special streaming event.
Ed Sheeran to release sixth album 'Subtract' in May
Music // 6 days ago
Ed Sheeran to release sixth album 'Subtract' in May
March 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his next album, "Subtract," will be released on May 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement