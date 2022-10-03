Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2023.
The 31-year-old singer announced a new North American stadium tour, the Mathematics tour, on Monday.
The Mathematics tour kicks off May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and concludes Sept. 23 in Inglewood, Calif.
Special guests include Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for verified fans to begin Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales for American Express card members begin Oct. 12 at 12 p.m.
Sheeran will promote the tour with performances Oct. 13 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Oct. 14 on Good Morning America.
The tour supports his most recent album, =, released in October 2021.
Here's the full list of dates for the Mathematics tour:
May 6 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
May 13 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium
May 20 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
May 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 3 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field
June 10 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
June 17 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
June 24 - Landover, Md., at FedEx Field
July 1- Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium
July 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure Stadium
July 15 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field
July 22 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium
July 29 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field
Aug. 5 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Aug. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 19 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 26 - Seattle, Wash., at Lumen Field
Sept. 2 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place
Sept. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 16 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium
Sept. 23 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium