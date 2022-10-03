Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023

1/5

Ed Sheeran will perform across North America in 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2023. The 31-year-old singer announced a new North American stadium tour, the Mathematics tour, on Monday. Advertisement

The Mathematics tour kicks off May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and concludes Sept. 23 in Inglewood, Calif.

Special guests include Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for verified fans to begin Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales for American Express card members begin Oct. 12 at 12 p.m.

Sounds like Ed's next subject in class is the North American #MathematicsTour! Pre-sale starts October 12th. Sign up at https://t.co/W2vnTwKaDv pic.twitter.com/B7DDryC9eG— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 3, 2022

Sheeran will promote the tour with performances Oct. 13 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Oct. 14 on Good Morning America.

The tour supports his most recent album, =, released in October 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for the Mathematics tour:

May 6 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

May 13 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

May 20 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

May 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 3 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial Field

June 10 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

June 17 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

June 24 - Landover, Md., at FedEx Field

July 1- Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

July 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Acrisure Stadium

July 15 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field

July 22 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

July 29 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier Field

Aug. 5 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Aug. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 19 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 26 - Seattle, Wash., at Lumen Field

Sept. 2 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place

Sept. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 16 - Santa Clara, Calif., at Levi's Stadium

Sept. 23 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium