Feb. 18, 2023 / 8:51 AM

Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49

By Karen Butler
Kellie Pickler (R) and Kyle Jacobs attend the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2017. Jacobs died of suspected suicide on Friday. He was 49. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kellie Pickler (R) and Kyle Jacobs attend the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2017. Jacobs died of suspected suicide on Friday. He was 49. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music star Kellie Pickler, has died at home of an apparent suicide, according to the Nashville Police Department.

People.com said Jacobs was dead when police and rescue workers arrived on the scene after Pickler called for help Friday afternoon because she couldn't find her husband and saw one room was locked.

"His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide," the police department said in a statement.

TMZ reported that Jacobs shot himself in an upstairs bedroom/office inside the couple's home.

The CMA and ACM award-winning Minneapolis native wrote Garth Brooks' song "More Than a Memory" and Tim McGraw's "Still." He has also collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley and Clay Walker.

Jacobs posted his final Instagram message two days ago.

It was a photo of musician Lee Brice and announced that their album "Hey World," had been certified platinum, meaning it sold 1 million copies.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together...Deeply honored to be a creative part of it...Thank you Jesus!!! @leebrice @curbwordmusicpub @curbrecords #countrymusic," Jacobs wrote.

Jacobs and Pickler, 36, have been married since 2011. The couple, who starred in three seasons of the reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler, did not have any children.

Pickler competed on American Idol and Dancing with the Stars, and now hosts SiriusXM's weekday radio show, The Highway.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org.

