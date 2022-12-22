Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 22, 2022 / 3:06 PM

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga nominated for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Rihanna attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019. She's among the nominees of the Society of Composers &amp; Lyricists Awards. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2c5c56247d0cbcdb06a72b0279a0adea/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rihanna attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019. She's among the nominees of the Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga are going head-to-head in a battle for songwriting supremacy. The three Grammy-winning musicians are all nominated for songs from movies that have already been shortlisted for Oscar nominations.

Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Wakanda Forever, and Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing are up for the Outstanding Song from a Drama/Documentary award from the Society of Composers & Lyricists.

Advertisement

Actor Darren Criss will host the awards which take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

The women compete against powerhouse songwriter Diane Warren for her song "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for "You Made It Feel Like (Home)" from the movie Bones and All.

The rest of the nominees can be found here.

All three women have been busy with new projects. Rihanna recently joined TikTok and used her first post to showcase her previously unseen son. After a ticketing snafu for her Midnights tour left her fans upset, Swift announced more tickets would be made available and celebrated the album's chart-topping debut.

Advertisement

Gaga signed on for Joker: Folie à Deux the sequel of the Oscar-winning 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for portraying the Joker/Arthur Fleck. The movie is scheduled for release in the fall of 2024.

Moments from Rihanna's career

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

WayV shine in 'Diamonds Only' track video Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash kicks off new Gibson book series Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video

Latest Headlines

WayV shine in 'Diamonds Only' track video
Music // 1 hour ago
WayV shine in 'Diamonds Only' track video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a music video for "Diamonds Only," a track from the EP "Phantom."
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash kicks off new Gibson book series
Music // 4 hours ago
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash kicks off new Gibson book series
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses star Slash will release the first book in a new limited edition book series created by Gibson guitars.
Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids release 'SKZ-Replay' album, 'Fam' music video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the compilation album "SKZ-Replay" and a music video for the Korean version of "Fam."
Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
Shania Twain to release 'Giddy Up!' song ahead of new album
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will release "Giddy Up!," a song from her forthcoming album "Queen of Me," in January.
Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Weezer release new 'SZNZ' EP, 'Dark Enough to See the Stars' music video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Weezer released the EP "SZNZ: Winter" and a music video for the song "Dark Enough to See the Stars."
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen's Vernon is on the run in 'Black Eye' music video teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon released a preview of his music video for "Black Eye," the title track from his debut solo mixtape.
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Music // 2 days ago
'BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas' coming to theaters in February
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will release the concert film "BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas" in theaters in 2023.
Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Music // 3 days ago
Lil Baby releases World Cup video for 'The World is Yours to Take'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Lil Baby partnered with Budweiser, the official beer of the World Cup, to release a new video for the single "The World is Yours to Take."
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Music // 3 days ago
NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans released two music videos for "Ditto," a track from their single album "OMG."
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Music // 3 days ago
Billie Eilish celebrates 21st birthday with celebrity friends in LA
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday in Los Angeles over the weekend with celebrity friends, including her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement