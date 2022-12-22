Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga nominated for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

1/5

Rihanna attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019. She's among the nominees of the Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga are going head-to-head in a battle for songwriting supremacy. The three Grammy-winning musicians are all nominated for songs from movies that have already been shortlisted for Oscar nominations. Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Wakanda Forever, and Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing are up for the Outstanding Song from a Drama/Documentary award from the Society of Composers & Lyricists. Advertisement

Actor Darren Criss will host the awards which take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

The women compete against powerhouse songwriter Diane Warren for her song "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman and Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for "You Made It Feel Like (Home)" from the movie Bones and All.

The rest of the nominees can be found here.

All three women have been busy with new projects. Rihanna recently joined TikTok and used her first post to showcase her previously unseen son. After a ticketing snafu for her Midnights tour left her fans upset, Swift announced more tickets would be made available and celebrated the album's chart-topping debut.

Advertisement

Gaga signed on for Joker: Folie à Deux the sequel of the Oscar-winning 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for portraying the Joker/Arthur Fleck. The movie is scheduled for release in the fall of 2024.

