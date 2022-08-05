Trending
Aug. 5, 2022 / 6:14 AM

Lady Gaga confirms she will co-star in 'Joker' sequel

By Karen Butler
Lady Gaga is set to star in the "Joker" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga has confirmed on social media that she will co-star with Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel.

She posted Thursday: "Joker: Folie a Deux. 10.04.24."

The message accompanied a brief animated video with the film's title, release date and the words, "Phoenix" and "Gaga."

The clip, which shows silhouettes of the two stars dancing, is set to the tune, "Cheek to Cheek."

The villainous title character from DC Comics can also be heard laughing ominously in the background.

The post has gotten nearly 5 million views since it was shared.

Folie a Deux is the sequel to 2019's Joker.

Director Todd Phillips is returning for the followup.

