Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 5, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special
Country singer Vince Gill will be celebrated in an upcoming star-studded special on Country Music Television in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music singer Vince Gill will be honored with a star-studded special TV program, Country Music Television said Friday.

CMT Giants: Vince Gill will premiere on Sept. 16 as part of a tribute to the singer, and will feature guests from across the country music industry.

The special will be put on from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

"From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music," Margaret Comeaux, CMT's senior vice president of production, said in a statement.

"He is a true 'artist's artist' who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed CMT Giants distinction."

Advertisement

A number of country music superstars will be in attendance for the special, including Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Reba McEntire and more.

CMT Giants: Vince Gill will also feature an interview with the special's namesake.

The special marks the latest in a longstanding collaboration between Gill, 65, and CMT. The singer has previously performed a number of concerts for the network, and honored McEntire with a CMT lifetime award in 2019.

Gill first achieved success in the 1970s as a part of the country rock band Pure Prairie League, and embarked on a solo career in the 1980s. He has since recorded 18 studio albums and charted on the Billboard country list over 60 times.

The native of Norman, Okla., has been the recipient of numerous accolades during his career, including 18 CMA Awards from the Country Music Association. Gill has also earned 22 Grammy Awards, the highest among any living male country artist, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He additional received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

While he is most well known for his country chops, in 2017 Gill joined the iconic rock band The Eagles following the death of lead singer Glenn Frey, providing the guitar and occasional vocals.

Advertisement

Read More

Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album The Killers return with new single 'Boy'

Latest Headlines

Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Music // 3 hours ago
Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
Music // 3 hours ago
John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- John Legend released "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie, a song from his forthcoming album "Legend."
Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Girls' Generation release 'Forever 1' album, music video
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation returned with the album "Forever 1" and a music video for their song of the same name.
The Killers return with new single 'Boy'
Music // 4 hours ago
The Killers return with new single 'Boy'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Killers released "Boy," their first single since the album "Pressure Machine."
Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Benny Blanco is a BTS superfan in 'Bad Decisions' music video
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benny Blanco, K-pop group BTS and Snoop Dogg released a single and music video for the new song "Bad Decisions."
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Music // 5 hours ago
Drake reschedules upcoming show, drops new song with DJ Khaled
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake has rescheduled his upcoming Young Money reunion concert after previously testing positive for COVID-19.
Yungblud releases new hype song 'The Emperor' for college football season
Music // 6 hours ago
Yungblud releases new hype song 'The Emperor' for college football season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- British singer Yungblud has released a new single that will be used as the official anthem for the upcoming college football season on ESPN.
Lady A postpones concert tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety
Music // 8 hours ago
Lady A postpones concert tour as Charles Kelley focuses on sobriety
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music band Lady A has announced it is postponing its planned concert tour until next year.
Kang Daniel films 'Upside Down' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 1 day ago
Kang Daniel films 'Upside Down' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his "Upside Down" music video.
Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation released a preview of their video for "Forever 1," the title track from their forthcoming album.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman
Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman
Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future
Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future
HBO Max, Discovery+ to merge into one service in summer 2023
HBO Max, Discovery+ to merge into one service in summer 2023
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, RuPaul to appear on 'Tiny Chef Show'
Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, RuPaul to appear on 'Tiny Chef Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement