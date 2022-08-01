Trending
Aug. 1, 2022 / 11:20 AM

Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards in November

By Annie Martin
Luke Bryan (pictured) and football star Peyton Manning will host the Country Music Association Awards in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has announced the hosts for the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

CMA and ABC said Monday that country music singer Luke Bryan and football star Peyton Manning will host the 56th annual CMA Awards in November.

This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege," Bryan said in a statement. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn't hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast."

Manning is a retired professional football player who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos during his NFL career.

"I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan," Manning said. "I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

2022 marks Bryan's second consecutive year as host.

"Just when we thought we couldn't top Luke's explosive energy and signature charm as host of last year's CMA Awards, we're bringing him back alongside sports legend Peyton Manning for Country Music's Biggest Night," Walt Disney Television EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment Rob Mills said. "Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship is the perfect anchor for this year's star-studded show."

This year's nominees and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

